As a homeowner I was chagrined to pick up four copies of 11” by 5” slick cardstock “Voter Guides” in my yard. Besides littering my yard, I’m concerned about the deceptive content of this campaign literature. At first glance it seemed to helpfully compare two candidates for the Minnesota State Senate. Upon reading it more carefully however, I saw that it was prepared and paid for by “The Hillen for State Senate Campaign” and it inaccurately states Bonnie Westlin’s positions.
Voters deserve the facts. To read Bonnie’s positions on the issues, visit backbonnie.com.
Let me set the record straight:
· Bonnie Westlin supports eliminating Minnesota tax on social security income. Senate Republicans walked away from a deal to do just that at the end of last session. Senate Republicans have made their position on this crystal clear.
· Bonnie supports fully-funding our law enforcement agencies. She has taken time to meet with our Plymouth police and fire chiefs to understand their departments’ needs. Nearly $500M in funding for law enforcement was left on the table because Senate Republicans refused to vote on a deal that they had already agreed to.
· Bonnie supports the autonomy of school boards to make curriculum decisions for their school districts. Hillen wants to allow the legislature to supersede district school boards to control what kids are and are not taught in schools.
· Notably absent from this “voter guide” is Hillen’s stance on abortion. That’s because he would vote for an abortion ban after six-weeks’ gestation with no exceptions according to Family Council: Paul Hillen Meet the Candidate source. Bonnie will protect the right to privacy and ensure safe and legal access to reproductive healthcare.
