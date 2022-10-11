To the editor:

As a homeowner I was chagrined to pick up four copies of 11” by 5” slick cardstock “Voter Guides” in my yard. Besides littering my yard, I’m concerned about the deceptive content of this campaign literature. At first glance it seemed to helpfully compare two candidates for the Minnesota State Senate. Upon reading it more carefully however, I saw that it was prepared and paid for by “The Hillen for State Senate Campaign” and it inaccurately states Bonnie Westlin’s positions.

