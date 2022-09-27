There is no governing body that affects my daily life more than the Minnesota Legislature. I looked forward to hearing the candidates for District 42 on Monday, Sept. 19 at the League of Women Voters forum in Plymouth City Hall. I knew I would have the opportunity to listen as well as submit questions to candidates. Not one of the Republican candidates chose to participate! Paul Hillen, Kathy Burkett, and Jackie Schroeder chose not to participate.
The state legislature is where all my kitchen table issues are addressed, such as reproductive rights, gun sense laws, public school funding and taxation. The stakes are high for all citizens in SD42.
It is both disrespectful to the electorate and antithetical to democracy so I ask, “Why would three Republican candidates choose not to participate?” The LWV runs a non-partisan forum where personal attacks are not allowed. Each candidate is asked the same question and has the same minute to answer. Questions are submitted ahead of time or in the meeting where a non-partisan LWV panel reviews each question. This eliminates any which are not about the issues facing our community. A LWV forum is not a debate between candidates.
Are candidates Paul Hillen, Kathy Burkett, and Jackie Schroeder hiding their positions from the public? Do they know their positions are not popular and so won’t reveal them in a forum format? Do they believe in democracy?
This behavior smacks of the obstructionism we have seen from the Republican-controlled Minnesota State Senate for years where ‘good bills go to die’ for lack of a hearing much less a vote.
There is a lot at risk: two state representatives and one state senator. These three offices represent the entire voice for SD42 (Plymouth and part of Maple Grove) in the Minnesota Legislature.
I am grateful to Representative Ginny Klevorn, Ned Carroll, and Bonnie Westlin for attending and making their positions clear.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.