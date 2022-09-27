To the editor:

There is no governing body that affects my daily life more than the Minnesota Legislature. I looked forward to hearing the candidates for District 42 on Monday, Sept. 19 at the League of Women Voters forum in Plymouth City Hall. I knew I would have the opportunity to listen as well as submit questions to candidates. Not one of the Republican candidates chose to participate! Paul Hillen, Kathy Burkett, and Jackie Schroeder chose not to participate.

