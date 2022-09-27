On Sept. 19, the League of Women Voters held a candidate forum for Senate District 42 covering Plymouth, Medicine Lake and a precinct of Maple Grove. The League of Women Voters forum is a great opportunity to get some information on the candidates running and is no-nonsense when it comes to partisanship. Upon showing up to this forum, expecting to get a good feel for the candidates running in the district, I instead only saw the DFL candidates in attendance.
This is a huge slap in the face for the voters of the district. The GOP candidates appear to not care enough to actually attend a discussion for the benefit of the voting public. Were they afraid to answer questions about certain policies that might not be popular with the public? Did they just not care to show their faces to the people who they are asking to vote for them?
Whatever the reason, you don’t skip the interview if you want the job. They disrespected the community with their absence. If they feel they can stay home for the debates, maybe they should plan to stay home after the election as well.
Thanks to Bonnie Westlin, Ned Carroll and Ginny Klevorn for actually showing up to the forum and facing the questions voters had to help make an informed decision this November. Thanks also to the League of Women Voters for putting together these important events up and down the ballot. Democracy relies on an informed public.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.