To the editor:

On Sept. 19, the League of Women Voters held a candidate forum for Senate District 42 covering Plymouth, Medicine Lake and a precinct of Maple Grove. The League of Women Voters forum is a great opportunity to get some information on the candidates running and is no-nonsense when it comes to partisanship. Upon showing up to this forum, expecting to get a good feel for the candidates running in the district, I instead only saw the DFL candidates in attendance.

