“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds;” and Minneapolis Postmaster Kenneth Johnson II eloquently articulated the challenging present and balanced approach to a revitalizing future for the delivery of mail and packages to the residents and businesses of Plymouth and beyond at the February 24 Rotary Club of Plymouth weekly meeting.
Postmaster Johnson has been a member of the USPS for 22 years, and has witnessed a multitude of challenges over the last two decades: a dire financial status; a shift in demand from mail to packages; an underperforming air and surface transportation network; prolonged underinvestment in retail and delivery networks; a high turnover rate within the non-career workforce; unattainable first-class mail service standards; onerous legislative and administrative mandates; and the adverse impact of COVID-19.
The good news: help is on the way. New legislation, which passed the House of Representatives overwhelmingly, and is expected to clear the Senate, will greatly enhance the USPS’s ability to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence. Components of the new legislation include elimination of the requirement that the USPS prefund retiree health benefits, the ability to negotiate contracts with local governments to provide capabilities like licenses for hunting, fishing and driving, and investment in package-sorting equipment, delivery vehicles, technology, and retail locations and facility buildings. The projected financial impact of the ten-year plan is immense: $91 billion in operating expense reductions and $68 billion dollars in revenue improvement.
Postmaster Miller is optimistic about the future of the USPS: “The Pandemic showed how valuable the Postal Service is: free Covid test kits delivered in a timely manner, essential package delivery maintained, and the mail continued to be conveyed.”
The Postal Service is being reconfigured as first-class mail amounts decline and package volumes increase as a result of e-commerce and social distancing. Out with the old, as the “new” Pony Express rides again.
