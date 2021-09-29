To the Editor:
Deb Calvert’s resume is as vast as it is unique, with a career ranging from small business owner to vice chair of the Minnetonka Planning Commission, to her current role as Minnetonka City Councilor At-Large and her full-time position in the Office of Financial Services for St. Paul. All of us who’ve signed this letter have one thing in common with Deb: we’re current or former members of the Hopkins Public Schools Legislative Action Coalition and have worked side by side with her, an active LAC alumnus, on issues that matter most to public school families.
We know Deb as intelligent, analytical, and energetic. She is a dedicated “do-er,” is passionate about our city, and listens to multiple viewpoints. The LAC is by nature focused on the future as it advocates for sound public school funding and beneficial educational policy. We have seen firsthand Deb’s depth of knowledge and willingness to research all sides of an issue before making a case for that which will achieve the greatest benefit.
During her current term as city councilor, Deb has been committed to guiding Minnetonka in a forward direction, while basing her decisions firmly in the facts. She will continue to advocate for the future: meeting the needs of our growing city while protecting the things we love about Minnetonka, such as our trees, parks, and wetlands.
Deb encourages your input and promotes community engagement as the city faces decisions that will affect future generations. We have full confidence that Deb remains the right choice for Minnetonka. Join us in ranking Deb Calvert No. 1 to reelect her as your Minnetonka City Councilor At-Large, Seat A, in the upcoming Nov. 2 election.
LAC Co-Chair Michele Pasko, Minnetonka
Former State Representative and School Board Chair Yvonne Selcer, Minnetonka
Former State Representative Maria Ruud, Minnetonka
Former School Board Vice Chair Ellen Dustman, Minnetonka
Former School Board Vice Chair Stan Berris, Minnetonka
