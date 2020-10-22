To the Editor:
I fell outside the Wayzata Library on the afternoon of Oct. 7 and three caring ladies from a group having a meeting under the trees came to help me. I am so very grateful to them for I would never have been able to get up. I don’t know how to reach them to tell them how kind they were. I didn’t break anything but I was really in shock. If you lovely ladies are reading this, please know you were a lifesaver to this 96 year old.
Mary Jamieson
Wayzata
