To the Editor:

I fell outside the Wayzata Library on the afternoon of Oct. 7 and three caring ladies from a group having a meeting under the trees came to help me. I am so very grateful to them for I would never have been able to get up. I don’t know how to reach them to tell them how kind they were. I didn’t break anything but I was really in shock. If you lovely ladies are reading this, please know you were a lifesaver to this 96 year old.

Mary Jamieson

Wayzata

