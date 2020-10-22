Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Light snow this morning will become a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. Thunder possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.