To the Editor:

Over the last several weeks there have been letters attacking Dean Phillips, our Congressman for the Third District, and praising his current opponent Kendall Qualls.

Each letter made vague statements about how we deserve leaders who are focused, disciplined and honest. Well, we currently have someone who has all these things and more - Dean Phillips.

He holds numerous town hall meetings, he listens to us, he responds to our concerns. I can not think of one promise he has not attempted to fulfill (very difficult in the current Congress). I strongly feel that if the letter writers want to attack him and praise his opponent they should at least be detailed in your statements. Be specific. What do you not like and why? What does Qualls stand for on the important issues of the day I think you will come up very short? Dean has attempted and will continue to work across the aisle.

Frank Moriarty

Plymouth

