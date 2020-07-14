To the Editor:
Over the last several weeks there have been letters attacking Dean Phillips, our Congressman for the Third District, and praising his current opponent Kendall Qualls.
Each letter made vague statements about how we deserve leaders who are focused, disciplined and honest. Well, we currently have someone who has all these things and more - Dean Phillips.
He holds numerous town hall meetings, he listens to us, he responds to our concerns. I can not think of one promise he has not attempted to fulfill (very difficult in the current Congress). I strongly feel that if the letter writers want to attack him and praise his opponent they should at least be detailed in your statements. Be specific. What do you not like and why? What does Qualls stand for on the important issues of the day I think you will come up very short? Dean has attempted and will continue to work across the aisle.
Frank Moriarty
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.