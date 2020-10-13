To the Editor:
I find myself spending more time this autumn looking at the changing colors of the trees. Amidst a global pandemic, this is a reminder of the beauty of our world. As Minnesotans who enjoy the great outdoors we are keen to the threat of climate change. Wildfires are engulfing the West Coast and floods drowning the Southeast, climate change is destroying the natural beauty that surrounds the nation. Without immediate action, we will deplete natural resources, lose thousands of jobs and leave an uninhabitable planet for future generations. Congressman Dean Phillips understands that this existential threat is real and immediate.
Dean advocates for climate by urging leadership to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and promote market-based incentives to reduce carbon-emissions. As a former businessman, Dean understands that promoting renewable energy leads to job growth and overall economic stability.
Like Dean says: “We didn’t leave the Stone Age because we ran out of rocks; rather we discovered better ways of doing things.” If we re-elect Dean, he will demand that, we too, find better ways.
Linda Goecke
Minnetonka
