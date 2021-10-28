To the Editor:

Daniel Sellers will bring his leadership experience and his passion for helping students succeed to the Wayzata School Board.

As an actively involved parent of two children in Wayzata Public Schools, I believe we need school board members who put children at the center of the decisions being made. I have had the opportunity to work with Sellers on education issues for the past decade, and I have been impressed with his tenacity advocating for students and his focus on quality education for all children.

Sellers is centered on ensuring that each child is provided what they need to grow academically and socially. He is also focused on listening to parents and students and takes the time to understand issues and experiences and drive solutions when needed.

Wayzata has strong schools, and as our community continues to grow and change, we need to stay centered on quality education for all students. Sellers has championed children first throughout his career, and we need that kind of champion working for our Wayzata children.

Please join me in voting Sellers for Wayzata School Board. 

Amy Walstien

Plymouth

