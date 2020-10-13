To the Editor:
As a resident of Minnetonka for over 30 years, I am proud that Sen. Steve Cwodzinski represents District 48. I know Steve well, having taught as a fellow faculty member during his long career as a public school teacher of social studies and civic. I fondly recall hallway supervision assignments that allowed me to listen in on his inspiring lectures on the importance of our constitutional rights and the necessity that everyone eligible participate in our democracy.
I urge my fellow Senate District 48 voters to cast their ballots for Sen. Cwodzinski. He believes whole heartedly in the importance of reaching across the aisle to break the unhealthy zero sum politics that dominates the relationships between legislators too often. Steve’s policy of seeking co-sponsors from among Republican senators is not a political ploy. It is part of his belief that sound ideas that are fiscally sensible should be open for bipartisan support. Note that one of his key agenda items, increasing the availability of qualified mental health counseling for our high school students, is one that both Republicans and Democrats can find common ground. Steve ran for his first term against incumbent majority leader David Hann, defeating him via a campaign that focused on taking care of the long delayed transportation infrastructure work that included light rail for the southwest suburbs. Steve is a reliable, hard-working, knowledgeable and passionate advocate for responsible and responsive government. Please vote to re-elect Sen. Steve Cwodzinski.
Rolf Olson
Minnetonka
