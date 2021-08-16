To the Editor:
The letter “We should not be afraid to teach children history” indicates people who don’t support Critical Race Theory (CRT) are afraid to teach children history. Instead, I believe people who don’t support CRT want history taught in a way that unites not divides our country.
The statement that CRT doesn’t point blame at individuals is misleading. CRT indicates that there are the oppressed and the oppressors and that whites for example are the oppressors, which appears to place blame on whites as a group without seeing whites as individuals, which I think most would agree is a prejudicial statement. (White Fragility by Robin DiAneglo) (www.newsweek.com/believe-it-not-critical-theory-uniting-us-opinion-1615252)(Shenvi and Sawyer Engaging Critical Theory) CRT divides our country on attributes like race and age which we cannot change, and thus is divisive, not unifying. Schools are to be neutral; CRT is not neutral.
The statement CRT is a little-known graduate studies topic is incorrect as it is not little-known or just a graduate study. It is in our schools, in the business world, media, government, politics, etc. Some who have studied Critical Theory (CT) trace it to The Frankfurt School - 1930. CRT is an offshoot of CT.
Recent polls show that the majority of people do now support CRT and that CRT is deeply unpopular. https://www.thetentacle.com/2021/07/polling-critical-race-theory/
History is clear that after the Civil War until the 1960’s, blacks were making progress. (Discrimination and Disparities by Thomas Sowell)
The question is why have minorities been falling behind for the last 60 years? CRT offers no solutions. Having worked with Black children and having Black friends for decades, this is not just an academic topic for me.
Our country needs rational, fact-based, respectful discussions about what is best to teach our students. May both those who support and oppose CRT work together to find solutions which will bring healing and unity to our country.
Sherry Swanson
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.