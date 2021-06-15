To the Editor:

As a member of Wayzata’s Heritage Preservation Board, I am delighted and relieved to hear that our Section Foreman’s House will finally be on the National Register of Historic Places. I eagerly read the article by Jason Jenkins in the June 3 Sun Sailor newspaper. However, there is one significant omission: the work of the Wayzata Historical Society. 

While we on the Heritage Preservation Board talked endlessly about the Section Foreman’s House – how it could be used, how it could be accessed (still a problem), toured it, interviewed folks, we always reached a dead end. We had no money. As an arm of the city, we could not apply for grants. A little over 10 years ago the Wayzata Historical Society, an organization independent from the city, stepped up and applied for the grants: $7,000 as a Minnesota Legacy grant and later on $10,000 from the BNSF Railroad for a historic structures report.

So, while we on the Heritage Preservation Board certainly encouraged the necessary research, we could only wait and watch as the work was done and presented to the city. I wish we deserved the credit, but it is actually due to the Wayzata Historical Society. 

Judy Starkey

Wayzata

