To the Editor:
During the stay-at-home spring, expectations were running high about the upcoming beach season. Shady Oak Beach has been a favorite family destination for generations. However, its status has turned from unclear to alarming. Its traditional operator, Hopkins-Minnetonka Recreation Services (HMRS), announced that the beach won’t be open for the entire summer.
On the positive side, HRMS seems to figure out how to run a beach in a COVID-safe way: just place the buoys outlining the swimming area and let the beach-goers watch for their own safety. That’s the plan for a small neighborhood Libbs Lake beach.
But HRMS confessed on its webpage that they are concerned for their ability to scale up this setting to what is needed to run Shady Oak beach. Unfortunately, Minnetonka and Hopkins city administration approved this lockout “solution.”
When gifting the beach to the city, the Hopkins Lions Club trusted that the city will do their best to make healthy activities on the lake available to the public. This issue deserves prompt attention of Hopkins City Council.
The Council can direct the city manager to quickly find another operator for the beach. Especially, since Hopkins provided all the maintenance and repairs anyway, and many components would have to be eliminated: the diving area, pontoons for youngsters, the challenge course, the food stand, lifeguard equipment, and even the water supply to the playground.
While Plymouth is opening all of their three beaches, and not just the tiniest one, HRMS says on its webpage that it looks forward to seeing us at Shady Oak next summer. No explanation given how they will gain expertise to run Shady Oak beach by that time. Or they imply that ahead of the City Council election in 2021 the council members will issue a stronger mandate to find a solution to this puzzle already solved by others?
Visit bit.ly/Shady2021 to discuss how to get the gates to the beach unlocked sooner.
Ted Volk
Edina
Ted Volk is a season ticketholder for Shady Oak Beach and lives on the border of Hopkins.
