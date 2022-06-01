Minnesotans are counting on state leaders to finish their work. Please convene a special session and pass the E-12 education omnibus bill.
I watched the end of session proceedings and heard legislator after legislator tout the great work done reaching compromise omnibus bills that will help Minnesotans. A “bipartisan, coming together” to agree upon common interests and critical needs. To leave all that work on the cutting room floor is absurd.
One of the greatest needs is in education. The 2022 E-12 education omnibus bill includes funding for both literacy programs/training and increasingly underfunded yet mandated special education services. Students, families, administrators and education staff cannot wait an entire school year for the proposed funding this bill provides. Schools face exponentially expanding challenges right now and many districts are being forced to make cuts next school year. With a projected $9 billion state surplus, how could this possibly be? Students, our future leaders and work force, need this!
Whether you are a senior citizen needing some tax relief, a struggling family praying for mental health support or an educator hoping your job is still in the district budget, you should be asking your legislator to support a special session and see the “good work” of our elected legislators completed.
Legislators claim they work for “the people” and a better Minnesota future.
