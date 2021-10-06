To the Editor:
The Wayzata City Council may soon be approving a resolution to approve $6 million in TIF funding for phase two of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative. Phase two includes the boardwalk on Lake Minnetonka, community dock, restoration of the Section Foreman House, preservation of the Depot and restoring the edge of Lake Minnetonka. This project is estimated to cost over $13 million dollars.
How will the remaining millions of dollars needed for this project be funded?
How this project is funded will make an impact on the city’s finances and residents’ taxes.
I personally have concerns about the Wayzata Conservancy’s ability to raise the additional funds needed for this project.
You should contact your city council with questions or concerns regarding the funding of this project: johannamccarthy@wayzata.org, jefferybuchanan@wayzata.org, alexplechash@wayzata.org, mmacdonald@wayzata.org, cathyiverson@wayzata.org.
Cathy Iverson
Wayzata
Iverson is a member of the Wayzata City Council.
