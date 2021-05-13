To the Editor:
St. Louis Park Police Chief Mike Harcey is a true professional and a fine man, so I was surprised by his comments about the Daunte Wright protests and poor treatment of journalists. Our First Amendment of the Constitution specifically insists on freedom of the press.
The framers of our Constitution understood that a free press is the only way that we citizens could know what is happening and hold our government accountable by voting and petitioning. This is what sets us apart from countries ruled by despots, countries where police routinely injure and arrest reporters.
Reporters are professionals who know what they are doing. They take care of themselves and do not interfere with police activities. However, it’s becoming more and more common for police officers to interfere with reporters even when they position themselves a safe distance from the action. Last summer, foreign reporter Stefan Simons of Deutsche Welle was shot at with projectiles by Minneapolis police officers and threatened with mace and arrest. In his news report, he simply stated, “They should have let us do our job.” Our police must not interfere with the activities of press reporters in any situation. Reporters should not be punched in the face, forced to the ground, sprayed with chemicals, arrested or detained. Not in the USA!
Any peace officer who is deescalating conflict in a raucous demonstration should know that the reporter is his best friend, documenting for us and the world that the officer is doing his best to calm the situation so that all his fellow citizens can get home safely. This is honorable work that can win our highest respect.
Ron Bardell
St. Louis Park
