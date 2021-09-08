To the Editor:
I need to respond to the August 19 letter writer who implored that I (and all Minnetonkans) “wake up!” and be very afraid of both ranked choice voting and the dangerous radicals that it will bring into office. Proof of that inevitability was stated as “look at Minneapolis.” I was told to read up on the mayoral and city council candidates and look for “sweeping radical agendas.” I cannot find any published positions of the new candidates yet, and I have Minnetonka Mayor Wiersum’s track record to review – so far, I am not concerned.
As far as Minneapolis, all cognizant people in the metro area are aware of the city’s attempts to come up with a better-policing structure. As a five decades observer of its police force, I am glad the city is willing to do something to improve it. For four decades I have told out-of-town people the Minneapolis Police Department is much more violent, and corrupt in its cover-up mentality, than average for a city that size, and much more so than Saint Paul. The way government works is that all change is slow, so I have no fear that chaos will be written into the final rules for Minneapolis Police.
I also know that gun violence is periodic, and that we had two spikes of it under the old Minneapolis Police Department, before the “last-straw” reaction to the police murder of George Floyd. Something needs to change, and nail-biting about having no police force is not going to help that happen. So, let’s look at Minneapolis: It is still attracting the young and talented, the business savvy and is still punching above its weight in the arts and music scenes. It is still the crucial economic heart of Minnesota, supporting the rural and suburban folk even as they increasingly criticize it without hard data. Here is something to consider: The city of Minneapolis contributes $3.50 in taxes to the state for every $1 in State aid it receives back, according to a recent agency study using 2017 data.
David Paulson
Minnetonka
