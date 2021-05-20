To the Editor:
Thank you to school Boardmember Kim Ross for pushing to discuss the social and racial justice resolution during a recent board workshop. I am incredibly disappointed with what I read in Seth Rowe’s article on May 6 that some felt the resolution was too political and would reflect negatively on the district.
I am particularly appalled to read that Boardmember C.J. Strehl was “pounding his hand on his desk repeatedly” to emphasize his words. That sounds like a temper tantrum. Racial justice is not politics; it is human rights. This behavior sends a clear message to the community that he does not want to listen to them even though he claims to be willing to hear the discussion.
Boardmember DD Dwivedy stated, “We are an inclusive district. We believe in being inclusive to everyone.” Simply put, that’s not enough. The School Board ought to have reaffirmed themselves through the proposed resolution. It is an important demonstration of support and would have reminded the community of their commitment to reviewing board policies through a lens of equity and racial justice.
In addition, Boardmember Aaron Casper stated that “we as a district and certainly as a board are doing the right things already.” This statement demonstrates that he is not in touch with the families in this school district. Achieving racial equity requires intentionality over the long term.
Finally, Board Chair Adam Seidel’s assertion that the resolution would disrupt the district’s unity sounds like a thinly veiled attempt to maintain the status quo. In the words of Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.” Seidel should look closer at this perceived unity. Who is Seidel concerned about upsetting – the oppressor or the victim?
I find this behavior and these attitudes unacceptable for elected School Board members. And I’m further dismayed that the board ultimately rejected the resolution last week.
Sara Mulder
Eden Prairie
