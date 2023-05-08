letter_to_the_editor_generic.jpg

The school year is quickly coming to a close. Is it time to begin to reflect on the year that is almost behind us? Do we want to compare where we were last fall to where we are now?

As a frequent attendee at the Robbinsdale Area School Board meetings, I often leave wondering how anything gets achieved or even on the radars of our elected officials. There seems to be so much more ducking and diving on all issues.

