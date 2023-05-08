The school year is quickly coming to a close. Is it time to begin to reflect on the year that is almost behind us? Do we want to compare where we were last fall to where we are now?
As a frequent attendee at the Robbinsdale Area School Board meetings, I often leave wondering how anything gets achieved or even on the radars of our elected officials. There seems to be so much more ducking and diving on all issues.
During the recent (unrecorded) work session, (details can be found https://www.rdale.org/discover/school-board), next year’s preliminary budget assumptions was presented. Take a look to see if you can find discrepancies.
Another notable item presented was that the Minnesota Department of Education sent an email to Superintendent David Engstrom on April 24 asking for an update on last year’s Financial Audit. A year ago, after RAS confirmed some employees had not received the compensation they deserved, the finance department began looking into the matter. The actuary still has not determined the scope of the problem. As a community we need to be attentive to these matters, as they impact our schools and our students.
Transportation was another agenda item. Have you opted in yet? Details may be found at rdale.org/2023optin. With the board not approving a change in bell times, the school district looks to be increasing the number of routes for next year.
Work Sessions are where a lot of items are discussed and they are not recording what happens, even when you look at the minutes of the meeting. The community needs to get engaged. We will be blindsided by a lot if they don’t start.
Next Listening Hour is 6 p.m. Monday, May 15. Please consider attending to support our newly elected officials.
