To the editor:
Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order 20-02 on March 15 essentially changed the very nature of how we are required to deliver services as a public school district in Minnesota. Over the past month, our Hopkins Schools community has worked tirelessly and collaboratively to address these rapidly shifting legal requirements and respond to the myriad needs of our students and families. We want to express our deepest gratitude to our district leaders, educators and staff for their intentionality, flexibility and dedication throughout this process. We are #HopkinsStrong.
During this unprecedented time, our state leaders turned to public school systems to address some of society’s most pressing needs during a pandemic – the need for food, the need for care for our frontline workers’ children, the need for belonging and connection in a time of isolation and uncertainty, and the need for self-actualization through meaningful learning experiences. However, as of today (April 1), we have received no increase in funding to cover the additional costs districts are incurring, particularly in the areas of nutrition services and childcare. As a result of COVID-19, districts across the state are losing fee-based revenue and depleting their fund balances, rapidly leading most districts into a precarious financial situation. We all know who will suffer the consequences of this funding loss – our amazing and deserving students.
We are grateful for the work of our Hopkins Schools Legislative Action Coalition, especially during this crucial time. We are calling on our Hopkins Schools community to join in these advocacy efforts by reaching out to your state representatives to ask for increased funding and flexibility for public school districts as we continue the essential work of serving our students and families. Our children’s futures depend on it.
More information on the Hopkins LAC can be found at hopkinsschools.org/district-news/legislative-action-coalition.
Jen Westmoreland Bouchard and Chris LaTondresse
Jen Westmoreland Bouchard is the chair and Chris LaTondresse is the vice chair of the Hopkins School Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.