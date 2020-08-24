To the Editor:
There are so many issues of immediate concern in our community and world, from the COVID-19 pandemic to voting problems to coyotes attacking neighborhood pets, that it can be easy to lose sight of long-standing but very important problems. I was reminded recently, with the tragic news of a very young child accidentally shooting and killing another very young child in Brooklyn Park, that Minnesota is poised on the verge of advancing sensible gun control laws, with just one obstacle, the Minnesota State Senate.
Our House of Representatives passed two bills in February that would go a long way toward reducing gun violence in our state: a universal background check bill, to expand criminal background checks to nearly all firearm sales and close the private sale exemption that lets online sales and gun show sales to proceed without those checks, and a “red flag” bill, that will allow family members and law enforcement to petition the courts for the temporary removal of firearms from the possession of people deemed a threat to themselves or others.
These are common-sense measures that would protect every Minnesotan, but they were completely stymied by the Senate after passing through the House, because the Republican majority refused to consider them. That exact same situation happened in 2019 with both bills going nowhere in the Senate.
There’s no excuse for refusing to protect Minnesotans by taking actions that won’t infringe on anyone’s rights. We’ve now had four years of this obstruction and political gamesmanship from the Senate – can we elect a new Senate this November that will actually get something positive done?
Jonathan Lafrate
Minnetonka
