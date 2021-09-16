To the Editor:
I respond to the Aug. 19 APG editorial requesting comments to improve law enforcement. For several decades, I believe the thrust of our law enforcement has been the mass incarceration system to control our minorities.
During this time, the United States has been leading the world in mass incarceration, costing taxpayers billions in wasted expenses. In 2019, Blacks were incarcerated at a rate five times that of white Americans. Black males have a one third chance of being incarcerated at some point, a part of the “schools to prison pipeline.” In 2018, the U. S. incarcerated 2.1 million, the most of any country in the world.
Social consequences have been dramatic. The mass incarceration system is a cause of disparate school performance as well as the shortage of employable workers for our businesses. Children with an incarcerated parent are more than three times more likely to have behavioral problems or depression at school.
The mass incarceration system has been primarily driven by the War on Drugs declared by President Nixon in 1971. This war has infected our whole criminal justice system, including the militarization of the police, police use of excessive force, turning traffic stops into drug searches, and breaking down doors – usually at homes -- to look for drug dealers. According to Michelle Alexander, “the drug war is the system of control.” (The New Jim Crow, 2012)
Some steps to take to end mass incarceration:
1. Legalize the use and sale of recreational drugs while highly regulating them.
2. Fund a robust drug addiction treatment program.
3. Expunge all drug convictions.
4. Establish laws to prevent police from using excessive force.
5. Repeal laws that punish ex-convicts: Employment discrimination, housing discrimination, credit discrimination, denial of the right to vote, denial of educational opportunities, denial of food stamps, public housing, student loans, and other public benefits, and exclusion from jury service.
6. Eliminate mandatory minimum sentences.
A good place to begin this reform would be: 1) End the drug war; 2) stop excessive force by police; 3) For the sake of minority families that include ex-convicts, remove laws that punish ex-convicts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.