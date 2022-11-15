Not all children show up at school with the same tool kit. There are many external factors that come into play, and we need to be respectful and meet students and their families where they’re at while still providing a structure that is disciplined but forgiving. We have an asset in our district that isn’t tapped into as it could be, mostly because it needs to create the funds to do so.
Community Education is a community convener. In 1993 it created the Meadowbrook Collaborative to address a neighborhood that was high crime, truancy, low parent involvement and failing kids. We turned that neighborhood into a caring community of people who were visited and nationally recognized by then-First Lady Laura Bush as a model initiative. I’m confident that Community Education does the same in other parts of St. Louis Park, creating positive relationships that will extend into our classrooms, making it possible to connect in meaningful ways with all cultures.
The beauty of a democracy is that every single last person’s voice is equal to mine and yours. We may have something different to say, but if we can find a common goal, we can work together to accomplish greatness. The role of the school board is enormous, but one that can’t be compromised. We can’t become complacent when it comes to holding them accountable. Our children’s success is dependent on it.
I appreciated the story about Knutson Construction being hired by the St. Louis Park School District as the new construction manager. It speaks of collaboration between two large community employers with a shared interest in our success: the students. The time is ripe to explore innovative ideas and share resources in hopes of more efficiently and creatively managing referendum projects. I hope we will see more partnering with local businesses, especially when it comes to funding issues and technology resources.
We have many unsung heroes who have touched the lives of our children, and I’ve met quite a few of them along this journey. Know that I am singing for you, in my heart!
Linda Trummer
St. Louis Park
Linda Trummer served as outreach coordinator for the Meadowbrook Collaborative, a former St. Louis Park nonprofit. She also ran for St. Louis Park School Board this year.
