To the editor:
In these times, it is proper that the top issue each day in our newspapers is related to the pandemic, but I would argue that our second focus should be the climate.
Without such a focus, legislation moves so slowly that we can easily lose a full year to inaction, and time is simply not on our side right now.
The city of Eden Prairie can take pride in its forward-thinking city council, which at its March meeting passed by unanimous vote a strong Climate Action Plan that lays the framework for the city to become carbon neutral by 2050.
At that same meeting, a residential developer seeking council approval was encouraged to upgrade proposed garage wiring plans to allow for easy installation of Level 2 charging for electric vehicles. What was particularly heartening about that discussion was that all the council members were speaking with one voice, and the developer was very open to the suggestion and promised to address it in the next hearing.
The coronavirus pandemic itself has opened some opportunities for change. As we learn to meet in online settings, we may find that we can reduce some of our travel. Perhaps some high schools, colleges, and workplaces might move to, say, one online day per week.
The pandemic will be with us for weeks and months to come, but the climate issues that we hand to our descendants will span centuries.
Scot Adams
Eden Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.