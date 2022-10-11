As a resident of Plymouth, I was excited to see the article in the Plymouth Sun Sailor on September 8 about the opening of Cranberry Ridge affordable housing complex that opened this spring in Plymouth. 45 low-income families, previously homeless, now have a safe place to live. Many deserve a huge thanks for their efforts for this project to be completed.
Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative spearheaded this project. The Beacon organizational goal is to provide a home for all the homeless in Minnesota. They are involved in several affordable housing projects. I attend Oak Knoll Lutheran Church in Minnetonka and we are a part of over 100 churches supporting Beacon’s work.
Their projects, like Cranberry Ridge, would not be successful without the support of local community churches like Wayzata Community Church. That support then needed the backing of city officials. The city of Plymouth stepped up and said affordable housing needed to be addressed. The people and the local government are to be commended for their commitment. Unfortunately, due to lack of Minnesota housing funds, this project took almost 10 years to complete.
Regarding possible strategies Myron Orfield, civil rights professor at the University of Minnesota, has said, “What would such a strategy look like. It could start with affordable housing in affluent high-opportunity areas so that low-income people are not restricted to a handful of neighborhoods where there is little educational or economic opportunity.”
Tyler Cowen, professor of economics at George Mason University, said in response to the people of Martha’s Vineyard receiving asylum seekers, “But a true commitment to egalitarianism would mean constructing more affordable housing, making it possible for not just immigrants but low-income people to live and work in the enclaves.”
There are solutions to address homelessness and affordable housing. Dan Gregory of Beacon communications summed up the issue, “We’ve seen a lot of disparity through government inaction, and so we’re seeking to address those disparities.” The city of Plymouth addressed this issue.
As a resident, I believe the people of Plymouth can be proud.
