To the Editor:

I don’t think the Minnetonka City Council was created to dictate their personal medical opinions on how the free people of Minnetonka should take care of themselves. I thought they were there to take care of potholes, stoplights, the tree department, the police department, water department, etc.

I just don’t feel comfortable wanting untrained small-town politicians dictating medical orders on how I live my life. We have the Minnesota Department of Health, the CDC and the WHO, and we pay billions of dollars annually for their advice and good guidance. All three agencies advise the wearing of face masks, they did not dictate people wear them.

I think the Minnetonka City Council have stepped way over the line in dictating their medical advice to the free people of Minnetonka. They seem to have forgotten that we are free. Free people with a capital “F.” They should repeat it to themselves from time to time. They should not do some things just because they can. Will they require the people of Minnetonka and persons who visit the city to wear light-colored, wide-brimmed hats at all times when outdoors, next summer, to protect themselves from skin cancer?

It seems overly strange with all of the public places the Minnetonka City Council has ordered the wearing of face masks, polling places are exempt. You don’t need a photo ID to vote. In fact you don’t require much of any kind of ID anymore. Will the exemption, (of no masks) mean that polling places will be too dangerous, so as to require mail-in-voting?

Tony Honan

Minnetonka

