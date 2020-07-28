To the Editor:
I urge you to vote for Chris LaTondresse for Hennepin County Commissioner in the Aug. 11 Primary Election. With Chris’ work as the vice-chair of the Hopkins School Board and in the Obama Administration, he combines great experience in all levels of government, deep knowledge of policy and compassion for people of all backgrounds. I am a Hopkins parent and active community member in our city (having served on the Human Rights, Planning and Zoning and Charter commissions) and school district (Legislative Action Coalition and Hopkins Education Foundation).
Chris is a person of great integrity and I believe that he would make an excellent commissioner. Chris and I served together on our school district’s Legislative Action Coalition and I have watched him build strong bipartisan relationships in the legislature while advocating for our families, students and educators. I have also been impressed with Chris’ leadership on the school board where he has capably led our district through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris doesn’t assume he has all the answers. He listens and offers thoughtful leadership based on a deep dive into the complexities of an issue and authentic engagement with the community. He’s passionate about racial justice and equity and he walks the talk. Chris grew up in Hopkins, has lived in our community most of his life, and returned home to raise his family in the community that raised him. Chris is a true public servant and I’m confident he will represent all constituents well on the county board. He has been endorsed by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and many other community leaders. Vote Chris!
Emily Wallace-Jackson
Hopkins
