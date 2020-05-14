To the Editor:
What an ordeal my city of St. Louis Park has put me through!
Last summer, the Minnesota Department of Revenue informed me that I would not get my property tax refund because I did not qualify for a homestead credit. Calls to the state and county directed me to the city. At City Hall, I was shown notice that said “5/27/16-mkt val notice ret’d by PO as vacant. Flag for non-hstd for 17. p18.” Apparently based on that cryptic note, my classification was changed from homestead to non-homestead. Neither the city or the post office has shed any light on how or why this happened, but the city never made any effort to contact me. My wife and I have lived in our house continuously since we purchased it in 1981.
The person I worked with at City Hall was very nice and helped me reapply for homestead status. After three trips to City Hall, I was told everything would be corrected and I would receive the refund I had been denied.
I waited. I did receive notification that my homestead status had been restored, but no refund came. Additional trips to City Hall revealed that the county had processed the application for 2019 onward but not for 2018, the year in question – so that was resubmitted. Again I waited; again no refund. At length I was instructed to call the Minnesota Department of Revenue, which informed me that since the change to my status was not approved by Dec. 15 I was not eligible for a refund.
The good news is that the people I worked with at all three levels of government were courteous and helpful. The bad news is that some anonymous city employee could take away my homestead status without even notifying me and it was then up to me to correct their error. All the government had to do was bounce me around between levels long enough and they were no longer responsible for their mistake.
A tip to homeowners – when you get your Property Tax Statement, check the upper right-hand corner to be sure it says “Homestead.”
Steven Hansen
St. Louis Park
