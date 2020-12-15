To the Editor:
On Dec. 7, as my wife and I were walking down Lake Street, we took a closer look at the “igloos” (warming domes) that have popped up in Wayzata. A sign on one of them revealed that this “project funded through a CARES. Act grant from Hennepin County.”
As I read this, I am just a few steps away from the dark and closed McCormick’s and Cov restaurants who have been shut down by our dictatorial governor and a Democratic legislature who refuses to do their job as legislators and allows Gov. Tim Walz to pick and choose as he pleases.
According to the U.S. Department of Treasure website, the purpose of the CARES Act is to provide “fast and direct economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserve jobs for our American industries.” Business owners are losing their livelihoods and their employees have lost their jobs while some bureaucrat who has not lost their job is spending CARES money on such nonsense.
As I write this letter, I just learned Wayzata Brew Works has closed permanently. As more and more businesses close for good, you might wonder what other ways our state government has chosen to waste this taxpayer money on things like igloos that have nothing to do with what this money was supposed to be for.
Local media reported on Sept. 19 that our state spent $1.2 million of CARES money on a campaign to encourage voting from home. Walz also dictated buying a warehouse in St. Paul with $6.9 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund to use as a morgue for all of the dead bodies that would be piling up. It was being used as a largely empty storage facility as of October.
Our businesses need to be open. Our schools need to be open, as they are and have been in Europe. Walz has now issued 99 executive orders and countless monthly “peacetime emergencies,” all of which have done little for our local businesses and their employees.
Richard Jordan
Plymouth
