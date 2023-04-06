As our loved ones age, we are fortunate to live in a community with many senior living options. Keeping our aging friends and family nearby gives us peace of mind. And whether it’s a nursing home or an assisted living setting, caregivers make the difference.
Sadly, trained staff – many of whom become extensions of our families when it comes to caring for senior family members – earn significantly less than other healthcare workers because state leaders haven’t stepped up to invest in seniors and their caregivers. See, it’s the state that determines the Medicaid rates for nursing home residents and low-income seniors in assisted living. And insufficient funding means caregivers don’t get paid what they should. This makes it almost impossible to recruit and retain caregivers here in the west metro.
As a result, Minnesota seniors and their families lose access to the care they need. In one month alone, an estimated 11,000 requests for admission to Minnesota nursing homes and assisted living were denied because of a lack of caregivers.
The good news is that lawmakers like Sen. Kelly Morrison have the power to address the crisis and restore access to care for all seniors this year. As a member of the legislature, she helps set the rates for care and can facilitate wage increases for caregivers to attract new staff and reduce turnover.
Reach out to Sen. Morrison at sen.kelly.morrison@senate.mn or 651-296-9261. Thank her for her ongoing support and encourage her to keep fighting for seniors and their caregivers. With a growing population of older adults, it’s critical that the state takes action this session, and Sen. Morrison’s support is an essential part of the solution.
Jodi Devick-Neal
St. Bonifacius
Devick-Neal is the campus administrator for Folkestone, a Presbyterian Homes & Services senior living community located in Wayzata.
