To the Editor:
While it is nice that we appreciate all the important job that caregivers do in our nursing and disability homes, or those with special needs, it doesn’t address the low wages they are paid. Jobs at Walmart or Target, are often paid more, yet home care workers are charged with caring for our most vulnerable. They provide medical care and emotional support while putting their own well-being at risk. Words are nice, but we need to show how much we value these workers through decent wages that reflect the work they do.
Mary Mckee
Minnetonka
