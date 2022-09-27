On Monday, Sept. 19, I had a choice: Stay home and watch the Viking game, or go to City Hall to watch the League of Women Voters’ candidate forum for our Senate and House districts (SD 42, HD 42A, and SD 42B). I chose to participate in representative democracy and attend the forum. Unfortunately, the Republican candidates for all three of these important seats chose to not participate in democracy, and they stayed home. I presume they enjoyed watching the game.
This is not the first time in our neighborhood that a group of candidates of like political mind stayed home and avoided public forum organized by the League of Women Voters. Last year, conservative candidates failed to appear at the LWV forum for Minnetonka City Council, without explanation but to negative effect (see Sun Sailor Letter to the Editor by Steve Adams of October 5th, 2021).
The LWV candidate forum is a time-honored part of our democracy. Participation in the forum is not legally required, but it is traditional, and participation by candidates is respectful to the voters and to our democratic process. But over recent years, it seems that a lot of politicians and elected officials have decided that respect for democracy, and healthy attention to our good American traditions, is optional. This is a shame. Shame on those who failed us.
I wish to publicly thank Ginny Klevorn, Ned Carroll, and Bonnie Westlin for showing up, fielding tough questions, and putting our democracy over the Vikings game, as difficult as that may have been. By the way, this was a good Vikings game to miss.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.