To the editor:

On Monday, Sept. 19, I had a choice: Stay home and watch the Viking game, or go to City Hall to watch the League of Women Voters’ candidate forum for our Senate and House districts (SD 42, HD 42A, and SD 42B). I chose to participate in representative democracy and attend the forum. Unfortunately, the Republican candidates for all three of these important seats chose to not participate in democracy, and they stayed home. I presume they enjoyed watching the game.

Tags

Load comments