I am writing in response to Gerald Kegler’s letter in the 9/29/22 Sun Sailor regarding unresponsive candidates. I too attended the League of Women Voters District 42 Forum on Sept. 19th. Although I did not count the attendees, the room was full and there were probably 100 -150 people in the audience. In addition, a video of the forum is available on YouTube showing 54 views. So, to put things into perspective, the LWV Forum reached less than 1% of the 56,000+ registered voters in District 42. I would also offer that the forum has a structure that limits the viewers’ ability to learn about, compare, and contrast the candidates. For example, the candidates are limited to 60- to 90-second answers, the candidates are not permitted to debate their opponent’s response, the moderator does not challenge the candidate if they make a factual misstatement or if they fail to directly answer the question, and the forum hosts multiple candidates running for different offices. For some voters, the LWV Forum may serve as a convenient way to gather information about a candidate. However, I would submit that this forum is not the best place to learn about a candidate.
Time is precious for candidates and they must make choices about where to spend their time, reaching as many voters as possible. On the evening of the LWV forum, Paul Hillen, the Republican candidate for Minnesota Senate District 42, who I support, did not attend the LWV Forum. He made a decision to attend two live events at Plymouth establishments where he interacted with hundreds of voters. At these events Paul was not limited to a 60-second conversation with an attendee. There was an opportunity for a real dialog.
So, for the voter who truly desires to learn about a candidate, I would suggest checking out their website, their Facebook page, and/or their YouTube channel. Here the candidate is not limited in time or length of response. They cover the issues and if your issue is not being addressed, you can email or call them.
