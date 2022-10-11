To the editor:

I am writing in response to Gerald Kegler’s letter in the 9/29/22 Sun Sailor regarding unresponsive candidates. I too attended the League of Women Voters District 42 Forum on Sept. 19th. Although I did not count the attendees, the room was full and there were probably 100 -150 people in the audience. In addition, a video of the forum is available on YouTube showing 54 views. So, to put things into perspective, the LWV Forum reached less than 1% of the 56,000+ registered voters in District 42. I would also offer that the forum has a structure that limits the viewers’ ability to learn about, compare, and contrast the candidates. For example, the candidates are limited to 60- to 90-second answers, the candidates are not permitted to debate their opponent’s response, the moderator does not challenge the candidate if they make a factual misstatement or if they fail to directly answer the question, and the forum hosts multiple candidates running for different offices. For some voters, the LWV Forum may serve as a convenient way to gather information about a candidate. However, I would submit that this forum is not the best place to learn about a candidate.

