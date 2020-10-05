To the Editor:

Political yard signs sprouted on the streets of Plymouth immediately after the August primaries. These signs have never identified the party affiliation; Republicans are red and Democrats are blue, with some variations. U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips’s sign displays a blue map of Minnesota with a red arrowwood which it is. Phillips’s opponent, Kendall Qualls’s signs, however, are a solid blue. Similarly, the offices of county commissioners are nonpartisan, yet, Danny Nadeau’s yard signs are red, while the one along a thoroughfare is white.

The voters may wonder what else do these candidates wish to obscure, in addition to their party affiliation.

Hanna Hill

Plymouth

Load comments