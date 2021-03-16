At a time when the world is desperately seeking to move away from fossil fuel and transition to renewables, the approval of Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline is nothing but a slap in the face of environmentalists who swear by climate change. Line 3 is a 1,097-mile crude oil pipeline that brings tar sands oil from fields in Alberta Canada to the United States through North Dakota, northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Enbridge is racing to start and finish the pipeline before the courts can weigh in. It is a $2.9 billion project, and will replace 337 miles of existing pipeline in Minnesota.
Tar sands oil is the dirtiest fossil fuel on the planet and generates 17% more carbon emissions than conventional oil. Line 3 will double the flow of the old pipeline it is replacing. The estimated cost to society will be $287 billion in climate change related damage over 30 years. In addition to the carbon emissions, Line 3 will adversely affect the environment and the health of the communities through which it passes. Oil pipeline spills are bad, but tar sand pipeline spills are worse. If the pipeline ruptures, the contaminated water could pollute wetlands, wild rice beds, forests and farmland. The pipeline route passes through ceded territory and will threaten the livelihoods of the Ojibwe community.
Line 3 is a climate and environmental disaster. It will be similar to the Keystone XL Pipeline which President Donald Trump advanced through an executive order. President Joe Biden revoked Keystone’s border-crossing permit. How the Biden administration, which has made his climate agenda and the elevation of the rights and voices of Native Americans a cornerstone of his administration, will respond to growing calls to intervene with Line 3 in Minnesota remains uncertain. Indigenous activists in northern Minnesota are calling other Minnesotans to join their fight to stop Line 3. Rep. Ilhan Omar has called on Biden to block Line 3. Lend a hand in protecting our future. Contact your local representative, Dean Phillips, to pressure President Biden to intervene.
Milind Sohoni
Plymouth
