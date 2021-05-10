To the Editor:
The Parkera project sounds like déjà vu Hollydale Golf course redevelopment project from last year. The project is a redevelopment of the Dundee Nursery and Plymouth Presbyterian Church sites. The city’s Planning Commission voted down a need to require an Environmental Impact Statement following an Environmental Assessment Worksheet put together using funds from the developer. The worksheet raises many concerns, none of them as serious as the traffic generated by the redevelopment.
A) The environmental assessment worksheet claims that the increase in pollution (noise levels and emissions) will be under the threshold. As true as that might be, is Plymouth going to wait till we cross that barrier, or nip projects like these in the bud? The incremental pollution will be a setback, albeit small, to the council’s pledge to reduce the carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and by 100% by 2050?
B) Approximately 47% of the site is mapped with a moderate to severe erosion rating. Contamination/hazardous materials/wastes were also identified. The worksheet maintains that these issues could be mitigated. How confident is the Planning Commission of this, without preparing an Environmental Impact Statement?
C) The peak activity at Dundee Nursery generates approximately 1,700 vehicles per day in the month of May. Parkera is expected to generate 3,882 daily trips under Phase 1, probably not dependent on the time of the year. Phase 2 would result in another 436 trips for a total of 4,318 daily trips. An increase of 250% daily trips, even when compared to just the peak for Dundee Nursery. Restriping turn lanes on Dunkirk Lane to avoid backups is a far-fetched idea.
D) The traffic report assumes that the Park and Ride program will remain. This assumption does not give a good vibe for Metro Transit travelers. Will the program remain or not?
The city’s lawmakers may not be tired of the ballooning population, currently at about 80,000, but better believe that the residents are. There are no parks near the proposed project site. Build a park, a restaurant. Anything but more housing when children are already being crammed in classrooms.
Milind Sohoni
Plymouth
