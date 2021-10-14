To the Editor:
I am writing to encourage Ward 3 voters to cast their ballot for Sue Budd for St. Louis Park City Council. While there are three strong contenders to fill the very large shoes vacated by current Councilmember Rachel Harris, Sue had the most detailed answers in the Sun Sailor Voters Guide.
Sue isn’t simply supportive of affordable housing; she can speak about the details of the Union Park Flats and Rise on 7 projects. Sue recognizes the need to expand resources for kids after the closing of the Roller Garden, and she is talking about updates for the Aquila athletic fields. While her competitors could certainly get up to speed on these issues, Sue Budd is ready to lead on them from day one.
Sue is a 35-year resident. She knows local issues, and she has organized her neighbors to get things done.
On Nov. 2, I am voting for Sue Budd for Ward 3.
Matt Flory
St. Louis Park
