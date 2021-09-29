To the Editor:
Sue Budd has my support to represent Ward 3 on the St. Louis Park City Council. As a 26-year resident of Ward 3, I am thrilled that someone with Sue’s commitment to racial equity and a sustainable community has stepped up to replace Rachel Harris. She has shown by her actions that she can and will work across sectors and build alliances. As a former St. Louis Park School Board member, I know that’s how you get things done. Sue will be a strong leader for all residents of Ward 3. You can find out more at suebuddforslp.com.
Julie Sweitzer
St. Louis Park
