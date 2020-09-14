To the Editor:
I write this letter in support of Bridget Erickson as a candidate for the Osseo School Board. I had the opportunity to experience Bridget’s passion for education in two scenarios. First, as a fourth grade teacher to both of my children in the Wayzata School District. And secondly, I served two terms on the Plymouth City Council and three terms as the Plymouth Mayor, and throughout my 20-year service, I worked closely with the Wayzata School District. I am a proud graduate of the Osseo School District and am excited to see a highly qualified candidate like Bridget with a willingness to serve the district.
Bridget is a hard worker and has the tenacity to tackle issues head on and ensure that students have the resources and professional staff available that best fit their needs. Bridget is fair and will have the ability to see all sides of issues from the lens of an educator, as well as that of a parent and taxpayer.
The care and support that Bridget brings to the classroom will transfer to her duties as a school board member. I felt confident each day that my children were in her classroom that they were receiving the best education and attention from their teacher. Bridget is able to engage students of all different learning abilities and has a true desire to provide the best education and learning strategies to all students.
Please join me in supporting Bridget Erickson for the Osseo School Board. She will bring integrity and accountability to the board. Strong schools make for strong communities and Bridget understands the importance of working together for the best outcomes for all children.
Kelli Slavik
Plymouth
Kelly Slavik was mayor of Plymouth from 1999 to 2018.
