As for so many in our district and across the state, the economy is top of mind these days. Despite efforts from the Fed and other monetary officials, inflation persists both in our state and worldwide. And while partisans and pundits debate the technicalities of whether or not we are in a recession, Minnesotans continue to hurt.
The time for clear-eyed, courageous leadership has never been more urgent. Luckily, we the voters will have the opportunity to vote for just that in a few weeks’ time. Dr. Lauren Bresnahan has spent her life at the nexus of macroeconomics and public service, and now she’s running for the State House of Representatives. If elected, Bresnahan would be the only Ph.D. economist in the Capitol building.
With important decisions looming about where and how to spend our state’s $9 billion surplus as well as alter our current tax system, it is essential that Minnesotans have someone in the room who truly understands the numbers and downstream effects of our policy choices. Dr. Bresnahan has both the expertise and the judgement necessary to make sure that regardless of what happens in DC, our state is well positioned to thrive.
This November, I hope you will consider putting our shared economic interests ahead of your partisan affiliations. It is time to put an economist into office. It is time to elect Dr. Lauren Bresnahan.
