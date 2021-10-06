To the Editor:
Election Day in Minnetonka is Nov. 2. Please vote for Brad Wiersum our current and highly effective mayor. This is a non-partisan position so your vote will depend on what it should: the specific qualities, talents that an excellent city mayor needs to help make Minnetonka a desirable, safe place to live and work:
He is, above all else, a compassionate, intelligent collaborator and effective communicator. Working successfully with elected officials and city staff requires the ability to integrate both group’s interests and objectives. He is well suited to this task.
Those of you who read the periodic “Message from the Mayor” emails from the city realize that he has been a careful, compassionate, balanced champion through these challenging COVID months. Respectful of various viewpoints while focused on gently encouraging constructive public response.
The following is from his latest “Message.” It typifies the messages of compassion and support we needed during this crisis. We need this guy for the challenging four years ahead!
Mayor Wiersum wrote: “My goal in these communications is to offer a sense of optimism and hope, while also encouraging people to do the right things to protect themselves and others. This is not easy, and it is not fair.”
“At this stage, I am not going to attempt to tell anyone what they need to do. People don’t really appreciate that. Instead, I will implore you to please, please, please protect yourself and others. Please get vaccinated and have your loved ones get vaccinated.” For more information about candidate Wiersum, check out www.bradwiersum.com.
John Drewitz
Minnetonka
