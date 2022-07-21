As long-time district employee Pat Kripps wrote recently, beware what you are supporting when voting on this year’s referendum for our schools. I worked for the district for 25 years in a capacity that gave me a broad perspective as to how things were being managed in our school buildings across the district, including with technology, and I am going to vote against.
It appears our leadership team has put together an extensive list of what it wants, and now the needs should take priority, within budgetary constraints. A list of priorities should include all those leaking roofs, including the ones hidden behind closed doors. There should be an inventory of all equipment and supplies, again including those hidden behind closed doors.
Certainly, remodeling spaces to be contemporary is not, in my mind, a priority. I’ve seen kids hang out in garages with folding chairs and be just as content as in a fancy new commons area.
I’m not against teaching our kids, providing them a safe place to go and appropriate tools to learn. When I see the same names leading initiatives that were functioning subpar when I needed to help some of our most vulnerable students access them, I get nervous. When I hear of a district that needs money to give computers to students, whether or not they need them, it doesn’t sound fiscally responsible. If our student population is dropping, so should our spending. Taxpayers think if they don’t vote in favor of the referendum it will directly affect the students – and it does not. It should not.
Linda Trummer
St. Louis Park
Linda Trummer is the former outreach coordinator for the Meadowbrook Collaborative, a past St. Louis Park nonprofit that focused on education and youth development.
