To the Editor:
I will vote for Ben Goodlund for Hopkins City Council this year.
I first met Ben over 20 years ago when he appeared at an audition for “Wind in the Willows,” a Stages Theatre Company production which I happened to be directing. He was energetic, excited, and had an infectious enthusiasm which immediately caught my attention. He made the cut and was cast in that show.
I found him to be serious, eagerly willing to try anything (a great attribute for a young actor), and creative in his choices during rehearsals. Directoral suggestions were taken and expanded upon. His enthusiasm never dimmed through the six weeks of rehearsals and succeeding performance schedule. The cast was a wonderful group that worked together vigorously. The show was a great success and Ben was a major part of that success.
I fill you in on this ‘ancient history’ because I see those same attributes in Ben today. Ben has a strong community-minded outlook on Hopkins. He will do what needs to be done in working with Council colleagues who will bring different, yet complementary talents to the team we elect to represent us in City Hall. Ben’s fresh, ‘let’s get to it’ attitude, and willingness to work are predictive of a productive, team-building member of the Hopkins City Council, one which our vibrant community deserves.
Please join me in marking Ben Goodlund’s name on your City Council ballot this year. You won’t be sorry.
Bruce Rowan
Hopkins
Former Hopkins City Councilmember 2002-2011
