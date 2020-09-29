To the Editor:
During the Plymouth City Council candidates’ forum, Milind Sohoni (Ward 1) and Jim Willis (at-large) spoke of their passion for public service and answered questions with sound science, social awareness, personal experience and expertise. They are by far the best choice for Plymouth.
Sohoni is a scientist, small business owner and once elected, he will be the first person of color to serve on Plymouth’s council. Willis is the city’s former city manager with a deep understanding of city operations.
Sohoni and Willis addressed diversity, equity and inclusion in their opening remarks. Throughout the forum they were knowledgeable and supportive of diversity, equity and inclusion. (Their opponents did not address diversity, equity and inclusion until pressed and their insights were often misguided. One has repeatedly voted against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in Plymouth. The other professes that Plymouth has no issues despite its rampant theft of Black Lives Matter signs and other intermittent hate-related crimes.)
Sohoni and Willis are well-versed advocates on environmental issues and expressed concern that their opponents snubbed GreenSteps Cities, a free program that many suburbs have joined to share best practices and take advantage of free resources. (Not only did their opponents oppose this program, they demonstrated limited understanding of complex environmental issues and, again, claimed the city is already doing enough.)
The City of Plymouth has become a more diverse and politically moderate city. Sohoni and Willis represent the Plymouth we are today and will bring much needed balance to the council.
Audrey Britton
Plymouth
