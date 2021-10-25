To the editor:
Change has always been a part of life. Many embrace it, while others challenge it. At some point, we all learn to live with it.
In Minnesota we have been experiencing record-breaking temperatures and extreme drought in the last few months not previously recorded. Ninety-seven percent of weather scientists around the world agree anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases are causing these dramatic changes. However, even though Minnesotans believe we know more about climate change today, only about 71% are convinced climate change is happening or going to effect us. Some say the scientific data is unclear and not definitive, while others simply do not trust the scientific findings that do not align with what they believe is true. And yet, we know research is always evolving with new data and understanding.
So why is it so hard for Minnesotans to believe in climate change? Is it because we don’t see the changes in our everyday lives or what is important to us, or is it because we feel we will be cheated or unsupported by our governing powers if we agree? On the other hand, many support tax incentive programs, renewable energy, refinement of land use, reducing pollution, and fuel-efficient vehicles, which are climate change mitigation and adaptive programs.
It is most beneficial for us all to work together to achieve a cohesive approach towards climate change because the longer we wait to make changes the more dramatic the changes will need to be. Addressing climate change pushes us all to look at how we can change our lifestyle, which arouses strong feelings, but working together to come up with solutions we all can live with will create a better quality of life by encouraging communities to grow together and develop in harmony with their environment.
Junie Hoff-Golmen
Shorewood
