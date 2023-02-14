I wanted to write to you in regards to the St. Louis Park City Council’s recent appointment of Yolanda Harris to fill the City Council vacated by Larry Kraft’s election to the Minnesota House. I, too, applied for the seat, and while I felt I would fill the seat well, I think the council made a great choice in Yolanda Harris.
Through the rigorous interview process, I got to know her (and others) a bit, and while I felt suited for the seat myself, I left the process thinking and feeling that if I didn’t get it, I hoped that Yolanda Harris would (even though a good friend had also applied). In the limited time that I got to know Yolanda Harris, I found her to be a smart, critically thinking, connected and more-than-qualified candidate to fill this at-large seat on the council.
Larry Kraft was a tremendous presence on the council, and I fully believe that Yolanda Harris will be as well. I applaud the City Council in this choice. Should she run to keep the seat in the fall, she has, for what it’s worth, my endorsement. Congratulations, Council Member Harris!
Paul Baudhuin
St. Louis Park
Paul Baudhuin is pastor of Aldersgate Methodist Church in St. Louis Park and had been a finalist for an appointment to the at-large St. Louis Park City Council seat vacated by Rep. Larry Kraft. The city plans to swear in Yolanda Harris as the newly appointed member Tuesday, Feb. 21. The seat will be up for election in November.
