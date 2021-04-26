To the Editor:
Fifteen years ago, I had a stroke and now have right-sided weakness and aphasia. Bathrooms are often not designed for those with disabilities.
Many toilets are too short and narrow. The comfort height toilet should become the standard toilet for all bathrooms. Handrails are also important to be able to both sit down and stand up again. They have to be placed correctly so they can be easily reached when sitting down.
Showers are another issue. It is important to have a very short threshold to step over to enter the shower, and to have grab bars placed in the correct spot to get in and out.
Please keep this in mind when remodeling bathrooms or installing them in new construction. Even if you don’t have a disability, toilets and showers can be improved.
Rochelle M. Anderson
Minnetonka
