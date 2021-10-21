To the Editor:
In St. Louis Park, we have seen many changes implemented and projects approved that have not been prudent. What is alarming to me is many residents proactively notified the council of legitimate concerns. Just one example is the stalled PLACE development that we all drive by where residents were vocal and gave informed feedback.
What is perplexing to me is why our representatives do not hear their constituents. It seems like decisions are made well in advance and irregardless of any public input, and the meetings I have attended seem to be held just to show the appearance of outreach. In St. Louis Park, most of us share the same values and ideals; however, this does not mean we should not use good judgment and common sense in the vetting process, design and mix for projects. We have a lot of smart and intelligent folks in our community, and their input should be genuinely embraced.
This year it is unfortunate that there are so many uncontested local elections. I am writing in John Basill for St. Louis Park City Council as I yearn for the days where there was a responsive government and resident input was embraced.
Christel Chong
St. Louis Park
