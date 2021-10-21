To the Editor:
I would really like to see John Basill back on the St. Louis Park City Council. He was so engaging, caring and responsive. As many know and have seen, he has been committed to St. Louis Park and its residents for 30-plus years.
I have appreciated his work and thoughtful approach with youth and balancing the scope, scale and mix of redevelopments like The Ellipse, Excelsior & Grand and Quadion so they would not negatively impact existing neighborhoods. I personally am still thankful for the compromise he made on the Brookside School redevelopment and the end result. Originally, the design would have hurt all the existing residents livability, but with his collaborative process in meetings, the final product ended up being a win-win for the new residents and all my neighbors.
I think all of us are proud of the West End and the marketing that occurs for our city regionally. John’s effort as the first leader of Discover St. Louis Park was huge – putting our community in the spotlight. His positive impact for SLP always stuck with me. Thus, when it came to my attention that people were writing in John, I was all in.
Suzie Bolin
St. Louis Park
