I am writing to you today to encourage your readers to re-elect Steve Bartz to the Eden Prairie School Board in the upcoming election.
I’m a grandmother of four children who attend Eden Prairie schools from elementary through high school. Many things have changed in education since my own children were in school, but the most important things remain consistent. I want the best education and safest environment for my grandchildren! When I visited with Mr. Bartz, it was clear to me that he has worked and will continue to work for those very things.
These include: unparalleled education, highly qualified teachers and staff, a safe school environment, a wide variety of extra-curricular opportunities, careful and wise fiscal planning, developing character, encouraging good behavior and a building sense of responsibility in our kids. Due to the many ways Covid-19 impacted education routines and opportunities, it seems especially vital to continue to be diligent to uphold and expand on these values for our students.
Mr. Bartz has experience serving on the Eden Prairie School Board. He was elected in a special election last year and voted treasurer of the board by his peers. His own daughters attend Eden Prairie High School. His son graduated from Eden Prairie. He cares about Eden Prairie and is willing to serve his community to demonstrate that!
Please cast your vote for Mr. Bartz on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
